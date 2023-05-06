Death of six employees of State Emergency Service: Russians drop explosives from drone
Eatly reports from the Prosecutor General's Office confirm that six employees of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast were killed by explosives dropped from a drone.
Source: Prosecutor General's Office
Quote: "According to preliminary data, on 6 May 2023, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone on a bomb disposal squad that was working near the settlement.
At the scene of the strike, law enforcement agencies identified six bodies; these were employees of the State Emergency Service. Two more employees of the State Emergency Service with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.
Details: The Prosecutor General's Office also posted a photo from the scene.
Background: Six State Emergency Service workers were killed and two were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 6 May.
