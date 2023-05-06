All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death of six employees of State Emergency Service: Russians drop explosives from drone

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 23:23
Death of six employees of State Emergency Service: Russians drop explosives from drone
The attacked site in Kherson Oblast, photo by the Prosecutor’s Office

Eatly reports from the Prosecutor General's Office confirm that six employees of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast were killed by  explosives dropped from a drone.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "According to preliminary data, on 6 May 2023, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone on a bomb disposal squad that was working near the settlement.

Advertisement:

At the scene of the strike, law enforcement agencies identified six bodies; these were employees of the State Emergency Service. Two more employees of the State Emergency Service with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office also posted a photo from the scene.

 

Background: Six State Emergency Service workers were killed and two were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 6 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: