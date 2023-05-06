Death of six employees of State Emergency Service: Russians drop explosives from drone

The attacked site in Kherson Oblast, photo by the Prosecutor’s Office

Eatly reports from the Prosecutor General's Office confirm that six employees of the State Emergency Service in Kherson Oblast were killed by explosives dropped from a drone.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "According to preliminary data, on 6 May 2023, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone on a bomb disposal squad that was working near the settlement.

At the scene of the strike, law enforcement agencies identified six bodies; these were employees of the State Emergency Service. Two more employees of the State Emergency Service with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office also posted a photo from the scene.

Background: Six State Emergency Service workers were killed and two were injured in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 6 May.

