Explosions thunder in Mykolaiv Oblast

On the night of 7 May, explosions were heard in the city of Mykolaiv.

Source: Suspilne on Telegram, Vitaly Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Explosions were heard in the city Mykolaiv, Suspilne reported at 00:24.

Vitaly Kim reported 2 explosions and said that "there will be more."

The Head of the Oblast Military Administration expressed hope that the air defence worked.

Subsequently, Kim reported a third explosion in the city.

Update at 00:57: "I won’t share any details. There were no calls for emergency services. It’s either air defence, or [it hit] the field," Kim said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!