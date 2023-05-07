Ukraine's defence forces repel 50 Russian attacks

Throughout 6 May, defence forces of Ukraine repelled more than 50 Russian attacks on four fronts.

Sourc: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 7 May

Quote: "Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched six missile strikes, particularly on the cities of Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Kherson. Apart from that, [Russian forces] carried out 48 airstrikes and launched 77 attacks on our positions and the settlements using multiple-launch rocket systems. Houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, there are affected [civilians].

The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. The toughest battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka. During the past day, the enemy launched approximately 50 attacks."

Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. Training of personnel of the Russian territorial forces continues at training grounds in the Republic of Belarus.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Zarichchya, Leonivka, and Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv Oblast during the past 24 hours. Occupiers deployed mortars and artillery to attack Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Ukrainske, Rivne, Sopych, Boyaro-Lezhachi, and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Lemishchyne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Lukyantsi, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrymivka, Chorne, and Khatne in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka on the Kupiansk front. Occupiers attacked Krasne Pershe, Mytrofanivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Stelmakhivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russians conducted offensive operations near Bilohorivka and Spirne, but they failed. Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Bilohorivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance in Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Predtechyne and New-York. Vesele, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Avdiivka front, but shelled Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Karlivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Herohiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, but shelled Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled the settlements of Burlatske, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zalizhnychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Scherbaky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dniptopetrovsk Oblast; Zolota Balka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson. Vesele and Kozatske came under Russian airstrikes.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out seven airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed seven strike and eight reconnaissance UAVs. Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command centre, three areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and a field artillery unit.

