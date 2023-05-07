All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive

European PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 15:57
Czech President warns Ukraine against hurried counter-offensive
Czech President Petr Pavel, photo: GETTY IMAGES

Czech President Petr Pavel has privately warned the Ukrainian leadership against the disaster of a hurried counter-offensive.

Source: Petr Pavel in an interview with The Guardian during his visit to London for the Coronation of Charles III.

Details: During recent meetings in Kyiv of the Czech President with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Pavel warned that Ukraine's Armed Forces lack the element of surprise that contributed to the successful assault on Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts last autumn.

The war hero, who chaired NATO's military committee until 2018 and was awarded by the Czech and French governments for rescuing French troops besieged by Serbs during the 1993 Bosnian war, said that Kyiv recognises that there are gaps in Ukraine's ability to attack Russian troops successfully.

"Apparently, they still have a feeling that they do not have everything to start successfully an operation," Pavel said.

As preparations are still underway, Pavel has appealed to Ukraine's PM during meetings last week not to be "pushed into a faster pace before they are fully prepared," the Czech leader said. "Because it might be a temptation to push them, for some, to demonstrate some results," he explained.

"It will be extremely harmful to Ukraine if this counteroffensive fails, because they will not have another chance, at least not this year," Pavel said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to him, Ukraine will inevitably face "terrible losses" regardless of the strength of its troops, and they cannot afford to fail.

"Because it’s extremely demanding in terms of putting together personnel equipment, ammunition logistics, fuel financing. It will simply be one chance this year, so it has to be successful," he stressed.

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the expected counteroffensive Ukraine's "last great opportunity".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: