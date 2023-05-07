Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief expresses hope for supply of F-16 aircraft at meeting with Bundeswehr General

During a meeting with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, expressed hope for the supply of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine's partners.

Source: Telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Quote: "I was glad to welcome General Carsten Breuer, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, to Ukraine this week with an official visit.

We had a constructive conversation. I described the situation at the front and talked about the preparation of the Security and Defence Forces for future actions to liberate our territory.

[I] thanked for the military assistance already provided by Germany: IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems, Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems, Leopard tanks and other weapons. [I] expressed hope that in the future all our partners will make the right decision and Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft."

Details: Zaluzhnyi and Breuer also emphasised the importance of continuing to support Ukraine in the future, and agreed to be in touch and do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

