Ukrainian soldiers save 5 tonnes of books from Sieversk libraries destroyed by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 12:13

In the contact-line city of Sieversk, Donetsk oblast, servicemen of the civil-military cooperation unit completed the evacuation of book collections from several local libraries.

Within a few weeks, "simiks" [officers of the civil-military cooperation group - ed.] managed to take out about 5 tonnes of books from Sieversk to Kramatorsk, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

They said that due to Russian attacks, the buildings of educational institutions and libraries had been severely damaged, so the books were almost out in the open.

All photos: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook

"We started the evacuation of the book collections from local libraries a few weeks ago, and during this time we managed to take out Ukrainian books from several completely destroyed libraries in the city," the civil-military cooperation experts added.

 

The General Staff recalled that once the cities were occupied, the Russians removed textbooks on Ukrainian history and language from libraries, and in some regions they even publicly burned any books in Ukrainian.

 

"Unlike the Russian invaders, we are here on our own land; our children and grandchildren will live and study here, so they will still need these books," the unit emphasised.

 

