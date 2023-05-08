All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian soldiers save 5 tonnes of books from Sieversk libraries destroyed by Russians

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 12:13

In the contact-line city of Sieversk, Donetsk oblast, servicemen of the civil-military cooperation unit completed the evacuation of book collections from several local libraries.

Within a few weeks, "simiks" [officers of the civil-military cooperation group - ed.] managed to take out about 5 tonnes of books from Sieversk to Kramatorsk, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

They said that due to Russian attacks, the buildings of educational institutions and libraries had been severely damaged, so the books were almost out in the open.

 
All photos: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook

"We started the evacuation of the book collections from local libraries a few weeks ago, and during this time we managed to take out Ukrainian books from several completely destroyed libraries in the city," the civil-military cooperation experts added.

 

The General Staff recalled that once the cities were occupied, the Russians removed textbooks on Ukrainian history and language from libraries, and in some regions they even publicly burned any books in Ukrainian.

 

"Unlike the Russian invaders, we are here on our own land; our children and grandchildren will live and study here, so they will still need these books," the unit emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: