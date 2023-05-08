Night drone attack has no consequences for Ukraine's power grid

The nighttime drone attack did not damage the main power infrastructure, but Russian attacks along the contact line and attacks along the border again caused damage to power companies in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: Ukrenergo, the national power company

Quote: "Currently, about 1,000 consumers in Sumy Oblast and about 1,200 consumers in Chernihiv Oblast remain without power. In Kherson Oblast, Russians attacked a power generation facility, and power supply is being restored to consumers.

Power engineers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have completed the restoration of power supply to 4,500 consumers who were cut off due to Russian attacks. And Kharkivoblenergo specialists have fully restored power to the village of Hrakove, which had been without electricity for more than a year because of the occupation that lasted until mid-September 2022 and combat actions."

Details: Ukrenergo has added that electricity production currently fully covers consumption.

"The second wave of floods is decreasing, but hydroelectric power plants continue to operate actively. In addition, solar and wind power plants have seasonally increased electricity production.

Exports to Moldova continue at night and during the day, and exports to Poland have also resumed. There are no imports to Ukraine," the state company added.

It is noted that active repair work is underway at all power grid facilities damaged by Russian attacks. The power system continues to recover, but the damage is extensive.

Quote: "Restoring the level of power supply reliability that existed before the massive attacks will require a lot of resources and time. Therefore, if possible, please shift the use of powerful equipment to night and daytime hours or use powerful devices in turn.

This will help to distribute the load more evenly and facilitate the balancing of the power system."

