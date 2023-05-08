Russian horde will choke on blood of its soldiers on Ukrainian soil – Defence Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian people made a significant contribution to the victory of the anti-Hitlerite coalition over the Nazism in 1945 and will win the current war over Ruscism.

Source: Budanov’s speech on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Quote: "On 8 May, we mark the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. On this day, honouring the feat of the Ukrainian people and their outstanding contribution to the victory of the anti-Hitlerite coalition, we express our respect and gratitude to all those who fought against the Nazism.

Unfortunately, Ukraine is once again the epicentre of the confrontation with the aggressor. Today, we are defending not only ourselves, but the entire world at the cost of our lives.

Having unleashed the war, the Nazis saw their imperial project as the end of ‘Ukrainian history’. But they were faced with the unprecedented courage, dedication and professionalism of our heroes on the battlefield, the iron endurance, competence and determination of their commanders, and most importantly, the total and comprehensive resistance of the entire Ukrainian people.

We are standing firm, fighting and living! The victory will be ours!"

Details: Budanov has stated that Ukrainians will take revenge on the Russians for every missile and bomb, for every destroyed house, for the countless victims and suffering of children and mothers, for every crime committed in Ukraine.

"The Russian horde will choke on the blood of its soldiers on our Ukrainian land! Because no army in the world will overcome a nation that has an undying will to live, unbreakable strength of spirit and a powerful, brave army!" said Major General Budanov.

Background:

In March 2015, then-President Petro Poroshenko issued a decree designating 8 May as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation in Ukraine, but 9 May remained the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II. 8 May was a working day and 9 May remained a public holiday.

On 2 May 2023, after 9 years of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine and more than a year of full-scale war, the Verkhovna Rada legislatively defined the political regime in Russia as Ruscism and condemned it.

On 8 May 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian Parliament] established 8 May as the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II (1939-1945) in Ukraine, while 9 May should be marked not as Victory Day but as Europe Day.

