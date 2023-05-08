Russian strike destroys Ukrainian Red Cross storage point with humanitarian air in Odesa Oblast

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on Sunday, a storage point with humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross has been destroyed, and the provision of aid has been suspended.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Red Cross

Quote: "As a result of a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on 07 May 2023, the leased storage point of the Odesa regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with an area of 1,000 square metres has been completely destroyed. The fire completely destroyed the humanitarian aid for Odesa Oblast that was stored in the warehouse."

Details: At the time of the missile strike, there were no representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross on site. The provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross have been suspended.

Mobile hospital of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv Oblast

