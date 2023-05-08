All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian strike destroys Ukrainian Red Cross storage point with humanitarian air in Odesa Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 May 2023, 13:51
Russian strike destroys Ukrainian Red Cross storage point with humanitarian air in Odesa Oblast
DESTROYED STORAGE POINT OF RED CROSS IN ODESA OBLAST. PHOTO BY RED CROSS

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on Sunday, a storage point with humanitarian aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross has been destroyed, and the provision of aid has been suspended.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Red Cross

Quote: "As a result of a missile strike on Odesa Oblast on 07 May 2023, the leased storage point of the Odesa regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society with an area of 1,000 square metres has been completely destroyed. The fire completely destroyed the humanitarian aid for Odesa Oblast that was stored in the warehouse."

Details: At the time of the missile strike, there were no representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross on site. The provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross have been suspended.

 
 
 
 
Мобільний шпиталь ЧХ на Миколаївщині
Mobile hospital of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Mykolaiv Oblast

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: