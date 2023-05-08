All Sections
Putin will have more than one president as guest at Victory Day parade

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:40
Putin will have more than one president as guest at Victory Day parade
PHOTO: EPA/UPG

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan and prime minister of Armenia have agreed to join Russian President Vladimir Putin at the traditional 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: The press service of Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqaev said that he would come to Russia on 8-9 May on a "working visit" and attend the parade.

The press service of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon also reported that he would attend the event.

The press service stated that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would visit Russia to join Putin at the parade, too.

Updated at 17:30: The press office of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, on Monday also reported that he flew to Moscow to participate in the celebrations on 9 May.

Background:

  • In late April, Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov had agreed to join Putin at the parade in Moscow on 9 May.

