Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 21:19
Only one president, Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov, has agreed to join Putin at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May. 

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

Quote: "There were no special invitations this year - it is not a milestone anniversary. On the eve [of 9 May – ed.] this year, President Japarov of Kyrgyzstan will pay a visit [to Russia – ed.], and, being here the day before, he has decided to stay for the parade and share our pride in Victory Day."

Details: Peskov also said that Putin will "definitely give a speech" during the parade. 

Background: 

  • A number of Victory Day parades involving military vehicles have been cancelled in 2023, and the Immortal Regiment march has been scrapped. 
  • During the 2022 parade in Moscow, the aviation part of the event was cancelled.

Advertisement: