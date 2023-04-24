Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Only one president, Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov, has agreed to join Putin at the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

Quote: "There were no special invitations this year - it is not a milestone anniversary. On the eve [of 9 May – ed.] this year, President Japarov of Kyrgyzstan will pay a visit [to Russia – ed.], and, being here the day before, he has decided to stay for the parade and share our pride in Victory Day."

Details: Peskov also said that Putin will "definitely give a speech" during the parade.

Background:

A number of Victory Day parades involving military vehicles have been cancelled in 2023, and the Immortal Regiment march has been scrapped.

During the 2022 parade in Moscow, the aviation part of the event was cancelled.

