All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Water shortages are becoming growing problem in occupied Donetsk

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 09:14
Water shortages are becoming growing problem in occupied Donetsk
STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY.COM

Water shortages are becoming an increasingly critical issue for the Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 9 May 2023, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD has pointed out once again that on 28 April 2023, the head of the so-called self-proclaimed and non-recognised "Donetsk People's Republic" said that water supplies in the region were dangerously low. 

Water shortages have been a growing problem in Russia-occupied Donetsk since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, which supplies water to the region, remains under Ukrainian control, but its long route is often the target of fighting. 

Russian forces are likely seeking to secure the canal to alleviate water shortages in Donetsk.

The canal passes through the town of Chasiv Yar, approximately six kilometres west of Bakhmut. UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia's intensive use of indirect artillery to support its seizure of Bakhmut and the surrounding areas is likely to have caused collateral damage to the canal and other regional water infrastructure, undermining Russia's efforts to address water shortages resulting from its invasion.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

To compensate for its lack of success in seizing and holding the canal, Russia is likely to build a water pipeline to alleviate water shortages in Donetsk. However, this is unlikely to fully compensate for the limited access to water in the occupied regions.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that Russia was actively recruiting migrant workers from Central Asia to send them to the war in Ukraine.

Read also: UK Intelligence says Russia experiences biggest labour shortage in decades

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: