Water shortages are becoming growing problem in occupied Donetsk

Water shortages are becoming an increasingly critical issue for the Russian occupiers in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on 9 May 2023, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD has pointed out once again that on 28 April 2023, the head of the so-called self-proclaimed and non-recognised "Donetsk People's Republic" said that water supplies in the region were dangerously low.

Water shortages have been a growing problem in Russia-occupied Donetsk since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, which supplies water to the region, remains under Ukrainian control, but its long route is often the target of fighting.

Russian forces are likely seeking to secure the canal to alleviate water shortages in Donetsk.

The canal passes through the town of Chasiv Yar, approximately six kilometres west of Bakhmut. UK Defence Intelligence has stated that Russia's intensive use of indirect artillery to support its seizure of Bakhmut and the surrounding areas is likely to have caused collateral damage to the canal and other regional water infrastructure, undermining Russia's efforts to address water shortages resulting from its invasion.

To compensate for its lack of success in seizing and holding the canal, Russia is likely to build a water pipeline to alleviate water shortages in Donetsk. However, this is unlikely to fully compensate for the limited access to water in the occupied regions.

Background: Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that Russia was actively recruiting migrant workers from Central Asia to send them to the war in Ukraine.

Read also: UK Intelligence says Russia experiences biggest labour shortage in decades

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!