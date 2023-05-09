All Sections
Russians in Estonia trolled with portrait of Putin-war criminal

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 10:59

On Tuesday, 9 May, a poster showing an image of Vladimir Putin with the caption that he is a war criminal was hung on the wall of a castle in the Estonian city of Narva at the border with Russia.

Source: European Pravda, referring to an Estonian media outlet, ERR

Details: The border between the Estonian city of Narva and the Russian town of Ivangorod lies along the Narva River. The poster was hung on the wall of the castle with a view of the Ivangorod fortress, located in the territory of Russia. This action was organised by the Narva Museum.

Poster of Putin covered in blood on the wall of a castle in Narva
PHOTO: ERR

"This is not a provocation but an installation planned by the museum and the Propastop organisation. The poster will be up for a few days. It unambiguously reminds onlookers that there is a border with Russia here in Narva.

The poster was hung on the same wall as the Estonian flag. This is the place located directly opposite a large venue and a stage on the opposite side (of the river and the border – ed.)," Maria Smorzhevskih–Smirnova, the director of the Narva Museum, explained on 9 May.

She added that Estonians need to remember that a full-scale war, started by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is ongoing nearby.

"We deemed it necessary to put up this installation and remind the public that everything has its own price," Smorzhevskih-Smirnova stated.

She stressed that it was nevertheless hard to make such a reminder "on such a sad and memorable day of the victory over fascism".

The goal of the action is to debunk the propaganda and fake news spread by the Russian media.

On 9 May, in the Russian town of Ivangorod, a concert dedicated to Victory Day will be held near the fortress. It will be seen from a river promenade near the border in Narva.

 
Venue prepared for the Victory Day celebration in the settlement of Ivangorod in Russia. The border between the two countries lies along the river
PHOTO: ERR

Background:

