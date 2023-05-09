All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's lies: he claims during parade that all countries are "friendly" towards Russia and compares West with Nazis

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 May 2023, 11:34
Putin's lies: he claims during parade that all countries are friendly towards Russia and compares West with Nazis
PUTIN LOOKING AT RUSSIAN FLAG WHICH, DID NOT FULLY UNFURLED DURING ENTIRE TIME IT WAS CARRIED ACROSS RED SQUARE

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told a succession of lies during his speech at the Victory Day parade on 9 May, claiming that Russia has no enemies among other countries and wants to see a peaceful and free future, while adding that the war in Ukraine is the most important thing today.

Source: Putin's speech

Quote: "For Russia there are no unfriendly enemy nations in either the West or the East. Like the vast majority of people on the planet, we want to see a peaceful, free and stable future. I believe that any ideology based on superiority is vile, criminal and deadly by nature."

Details: As usual, he accused the West of "pitting people against one another and dividing societies, provoking bloody conflicts and coups, sowing hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, and destroying traditional family values."

Putin continued to lie, alleging that the Ukrainian nation has become "a hostage of the state coup and the criminal regime of its Western masters that is based on it".

Quote: "We are proud of those taking part in the Special Military Operation [the Russian term for the war in Ukraine – ed.], all those who are fighting on the front. At the moment, there is no activity more important than your combat operations. The security of our country and the future of our state and nation depend on you. The whole country has united to support our heroes. Everyone is ready to help – everyone is praying for you."

Details: Putin also took offence at the Western countries that started to dismantle Russian monuments after Russia attacked Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"This is also a crime, an utter revanchism of those who have been preparing a new attack on Russia. Their goal is to achieve the collapse and destruction of our country," Putin said.

He added that civilisation is "at a decisive turning point" and claimed that a "real war" has been unleashed against Russia. At the same time, Putin tried to convince his audience that Russia is "fighting back against international terrorism and will defend the residents of Donbas and ensure security".

Notably, the Russian flag never fully unfurled during the entire time it was being carried across Red Square.

Soldiers carried the Russian tricolour and a red flag with a hammer and sickle on it.

 

The red flag was flying on the Red Square while the Russian flag was wrapped around the flagpole the entire time.

Background:

The aviation part of the Victory Day parade in Moscow and a few other Russian cities was cancelled, supposedly due to weather conditions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: