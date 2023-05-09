Ukraine's Security Council Secretary on 40 minutes of "victory frenzy" in Moscow: Parade of cowardice and fear, Putin rushes to bunker

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, believes that the Russian "victory" parade in 2023 ended extremely quickly because the Russian President Vladimir Putin was in a hurry to hide back in the bunker.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "Russia submitted an application to the Guinness Book of World Records for the shortest military parade. The "pobedobesie" [literally victory frenzy; a term used to describe the "hyperbolic celebrations" of Victory Day in Russia – ed.] event on Red Square in Moscow lasted approximately 40 minutes and became the shortest since 1941.

A parade of cowardice and fear. Fear is the main reason that made the Kremlin pack run as fast as possible back to the bunker hole. Fear is a lifelong Ukrainian gift to Putin and his group."

Background:

Despite fierce fighting and huge losses in the war against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a parade in Moscow on 9 May 2023. Aviation did not take part in it, as in 2022, and there was only one tank – a World War II-era T-34.

Despite the war, the presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, as well as the prime minister of Armenia, agreed to join Russian President Vladimir Putin at the traditional 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Ukraine considers the attendance of the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the Russian "victory parade" in Moscow alongside war criminal Vladimir Putin to be an immoral and unfriendly move.

