All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon officially confirms Ukraine's Air Force shot down Russian Kinzhal missile with Patriot air defence system

European PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 23:08

On Tuesday 9 May, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, spokesman of the Pentagon, confirmed the statement of the Ukrainian side that the Russian Kinzhal missile, flying at hypersonic speed, was shot down from the Patriot air defence missile system.

Source: Ryder's words are quoted by CNN, reports European Pravda

Quote: "I can confirm that they [Ukrainians - ed.] did down a Russian missile by employing the Patriot missile defence system," Ryder said. "As you know, that system is part of a broader range of air defence capabilities that the United States and the international community have provided to Ukraine," the Defense Department spokesman said.

Details: Ryder added that the US and its partners would continue to "rush ground-based air defence capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign skies and to help Ukraine defend its citizens from Russia."

On 6 May, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile with the Patriot air defence system. Later, the United States unofficially confirmed this statement.

The Russians called the Kinzhal a hypersonic missile, but after its downing in Ukraine, experts suggested that in fact it was a ballistic missile that could fly faster than the speed of sound.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: