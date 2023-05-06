All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force announces downing of Kinzhal missile using Patriot air-defence system

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 09:33
Ukraine's Air Force announces downing of Kinzhal missile using Patriot air-defence system
Mykola Oleshchuk with Patriot on background, photo Air Force of the Armed Forces

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram 

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event!

Yes, we downed the ‘unique’ Kinzhal missile!

Patriot [air-defence system - ed].

It happened during the night attack on 3-4 May in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. The Kh-47 missile was launched by the MiG-31K from the territory of Russia."

Details: Oleshchuk asks in advance "not to make public information that could be used by the enemy".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: The Defense Express media outlet, after analysing photos of the missile wreckage, suggested that a hypersonic Kh-47 Kinzhal missile had been successfully shot down over Kyiv for the first time in the early hours of 4 May.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukraine's air defence did not shoot down a Russian ballistic missile in the skies over Kyiv on 4 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: