All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Air Force announces downing of Kinzhal missile using Patriot air-defence system

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 09:33
Ukraine's Air Force announces downing of Kinzhal missile using Patriot air-defence system
Mykola Oleshchuk with Patriot on background, photo Air Force of the Armed Forces

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military shot down the Russian Kinzhal missile.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram 

Quote from Oleshchuk: "I congratulate the Ukrainian people on a historic event!

Advertisement:

Yes, we downed the ‘unique’ Kinzhal missile!

Patriot [air-defence system - ed].

It happened during the night attack on 3-4 May in the skies over Kyiv Oblast. The Kh-47 missile was launched by the MiG-31K from the territory of Russia."

Details: Oleshchuk asks in advance "not to make public information that could be used by the enemy".

Background: The Defense Express media outlet, after analysing photos of the missile wreckage, suggested that a hypersonic Kh-47 Kinzhal missile had been successfully shot down over Kyiv for the first time in the early hours of 4 May.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said that Ukraine's air defence did not shoot down a Russian ballistic missile in the skies over Kyiv on 4 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: