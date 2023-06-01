All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials to be built

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 June 2023, 12:31
Putin's new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials to be built
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO FROM THE KREMLIN WEBSITE

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will get a new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials at his disposal.

The Russian Presidential Administration is going to build a new bomb shelter on the territory of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where senior Russian officials are treated.

Source: Russian public procurement website; Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet

Advertisement:

Details: Information about this appeared on the Russian public procurement website on 26 May, with an initial cost of RUB 35 million [roughly US$500,000].

The documentation refers to the construction of a "civil defence protective structure" at 15 Marshala Timoshenko Street, where the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, which treats senior Russian officials and politicians, is located.

The procurement is scheduled to be completed on 20 December 2023.

The documents do not specify the area of the bomb shelter and its capacity, but they do indicate that the "civil defence shelter" at the Central Clinical Hospital includes, for example, operating, preoperative and bandaging rooms.

The draft agreement also states that the bomb shelter must provide for the operation of special communication systems "for officials who are subject to state protection" and "equip the premises of the relevant officials with technical assets of protection against leakage of classified information."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: