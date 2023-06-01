Putin's new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials to be built

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will get a new bomb shelter with operational and special communications rooms for officials at his disposal.

The Russian Presidential Administration is going to build a new bomb shelter on the territory of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where senior Russian officials are treated.

Source: Russian public procurement website; Meduza, the Russian Latvia-based media outlet

Details: Information about this appeared on the Russian public procurement website on 26 May, with an initial cost of RUB 35 million [roughly US$500,000].

The documentation refers to the construction of a "civil defence protective structure" at 15 Marshala Timoshenko Street, where the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, which treats senior Russian officials and politicians, is located.

The procurement is scheduled to be completed on 20 December 2023.

The documents do not specify the area of the bomb shelter and its capacity, but they do indicate that the "civil defence shelter" at the Central Clinical Hospital includes, for example, operating, preoperative and bandaging rooms.

The draft agreement also states that the bomb shelter must provide for the operation of special communication systems "for officials who are subject to state protection" and "equip the premises of the relevant officials with technical assets of protection against leakage of classified information."

