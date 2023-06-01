Air defence and fighter jets coalitions will end Russian missile terror and bring us closer to peace – Zelenskyy

Within the framework of the coalition for Patriot anti-aircraft systems and advanced fighter jets, Ukraine’s partners will help to put an end to the Russian terror and bring peace closer.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, at the summit of the European Political Community; European Pravda.

The President reminded that three people, including one child, have died as a result of today’s Russian missile attack on the city of Kyiv.

"At the moment there are two decisive components: the Patriot coalition, which will put an end to the Russian blackmail with ballistic missiles, and the coalition of modern fighter jets that will prove that the terror against our cities stands no chance," Zelenskyy stated.

He added that the speed of formation of these coalitions "is literally bringing peace closer".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the European Political Community Summit held in Moldova on 1 June.

