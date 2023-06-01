All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives at summit in Moldova

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 09:46
Zelenskyy arrives at summit in Moldova
PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY AND MOLDOVAN PRESIDENT MAIA SANDU MET AT EUROPEAN POLITICAL COMMUNITY SUMMIT. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRAVDA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the European Political Community Summit that is held in Moldova on 1 June.

Source: a European Pravda journalist in Moldova 

Details: Zelenskyy has arrived at the Castel Mimi in the village of Bulboaca, where the European Political Community summit is taking place. Zelenskyy is the first to do so after Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the host of the meeting. 

Advertisement:

Nearly fifty European presidents and heads of government are expected to attend the summit.

The personal participation of the Ukrainian president in the summit was not officially confirmed until the last minute for security reasons. The Moldovan Interior Ministry stated that information about Zelenskyy's participation should be classified directly due to the security and safety of the Ukrainian president.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy's participation in the summit was confirmed by Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

The second meeting of the European Political Community will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, the defence of democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states. In the near future, European Pravda will post an article on the expected results of the summit.

In connection with the summit, Moldova has warned the locals of transport restrictions; the airspace is closed, and some international trains are not running.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: