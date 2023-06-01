All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives at summit in Moldova

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 09:46
Zelenskyy arrives at summit in Moldova
PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY AND MOLDOVAN PRESIDENT MAIA SANDU MET AT EUROPEAN POLITICAL COMMUNITY SUMMIT. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRAVDA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the European Political Community Summit that is held in Moldova on 1 June.

Source: a European Pravda journalist in Moldova 

Details: Zelenskyy has arrived at the Castel Mimi in the village of Bulboaca, where the European Political Community summit is taking place. Zelenskyy is the first to do so after Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the host of the meeting. 

Nearly fifty European presidents and heads of government are expected to attend the summit.

The personal participation of the Ukrainian president in the summit was not officially confirmed until the last minute for security reasons. The Moldovan Interior Ministry stated that information about Zelenskyy's participation should be classified directly due to the security and safety of the Ukrainian president.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy's participation in the summit was confirmed by Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu.

The second meeting of the European Political Community will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, the defence of democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states. In the near future, European Pravda will post an article on the expected results of the summit.

In connection with the summit, Moldova has warned the locals of transport restrictions; the airspace is closed, and some international trains are not running.

