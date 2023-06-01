All Sections
While in Moldova, Zelenskyy to propose creation of "Patriot coalition"

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 10:36

Upon arrival at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would work on the development of a "fighter coalition" and also propose to create a "Patriot coalition" at the meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as European Pravda reports.

"Today we are working in Moldova. Participating in the summit of the European Political Community. Many bilateral meetings. We are developing a coalition of fighter jets and proposing a coalition of Patriots. EU, NATO [membership, and the] peace formula – everything to protect our future," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place at Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca. 

The personal participation of the Ukrainian president in the summit was not officially confirmed until the last minute for security reasons. The Moldovan Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that information about Zelenskyy's participation should be classified due to the immediate security of the Ukrainian president.

Read more about how Moldova "halted" normal life in the country for the summit in the EP's blog from the scene: 

In connection with the summit, Moldova has warned the locals of traffic restrictions; the airspace is closed and some international trains are not running.

