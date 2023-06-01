All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


FSB claims Apple helps US to spy in Russia

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 1 June 2023, 15:48
FSB claims Apple helps US to spy in Russia
GETTY IMAGES

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Apple of facilitating US espionage in Russia.

Source: Russian BBC Service referring to the FSB

Details: The FSB has stated that it had "uncovered an intelligence operation of the US intelligence services conducted with the use of Apple mobile devices".

According to the FSB, Russian intelligence has identified "anomalies specific exceptionally to Apple mobile phone users and caused by previously unknown malware that exploits software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer".

Advertisement:

The FSB has said that several thousand smartphones were infected.

Quote from the FSB: "In addition to domestic subscribers, evidence of infection of foreign numbers and subscribers using sim cards registered to diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia has been found. It includes NATO member states and post-Soviet countries, as well as Israel, the Syrian Arab Republic and the People's Republic of China."

More details: The FSB has declared that this should indicate that Apple is working closely with the US National Security Agency and that the company's declared privacy policy is not true.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin considers the use of iPhones for official purposes unacceptable. At the same time, he is not aware of any cases of smartphone infection.

Many people in the Kremlin continue to use iPhones for personal purposes – about 20-30% of the presidential administration's staff. The remaining 70-80% are Android users.

Background:

  • Russian officials have long questioned the security of American technology. Putin has repeatedly stated that he does not own a smartphone, although the Kremlin claims that he uses the internet from time to time.
  • Earlier this year, the Kremlin demanded that officials involved in preparations for the 2024 presidential election stop using iPhones over fears that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence services, according to media reports.
  • According to media reports, Sergey Kirienko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia, instructed officials to change their phones by 1 April at a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic policy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: