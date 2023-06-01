Pentagon to buy over US$118 million worth of Gepard systems for Ukraine

The US Ministry of Defence has awarded US company Global Military Products with a contract for more than US$118 million to purchase and supply Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda referring to Pentagon

Quote: "Global Military Products Inc,* Tampa, Florida, was awarded an $118,375,740 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase and delivery of Gepard 35 mm air defense systems."

Details: The work will be performed in Amman, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of 30 May 2024.

The Pentagon has pointed out that at the time of the contract, US$118,375,740 was allocated under the Foreign Military Sales Initiative (FMSI) program for fiscal year 2010.

Background: On Wednesday 31 May, the United States announced another US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The new US military aid package includes additional air defence equipment, artillery, anti-tank weapons and ammunition, particularly for small arms.

In particular, it includes additional ammunition for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 air defence missiles, Avenger air defence systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, precision-guided aircraft munitions, Zuni aircraft missiles and ammunition for unmanned aerial systems.

