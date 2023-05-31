US announces additional aid for Ukraine, including ammunition for Patriot air defence systems and Stingers

On Wednesday 31 May, the United States announced another USD$300 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Pentagon, as European Pravda reports

Details: The new US military aid package includes additional air defence equipment, artillery, anti-tank weapons and ammunition, in particular for small arms.

The United States will provide additional ammunition for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 missiles for air defence, Avenger air defence systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, precision aircraft ammunition, Zuni aircraft missiles and ammunition for unmanned aircraft systems.

The military assistance package also includes AT-4 anti-tank systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, 105 mm tank ammunition, over 30 million small arms rounds, mine-clearance equipment and systems, explosive ammunition for mine clearance, night vision devices, spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said.

Background: Earlier in May, the US Department of Defence announced additional security assistance to Ukraine worth up to USD$375 million to cover critical needs.

According to the Pentagon, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the United States has already provided more than USD$37.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

