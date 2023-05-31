All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces additional aid for Ukraine, including ammunition for Patriot air defence systems and Stingers

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 21:43

On Wednesday 31 May, the United States announced another USD$300 million military aid package for Ukraine.

Source: Pentagon, as European Pravda reports 

Details: The new US military aid package includes additional air defence equipment, artillery, anti-tank weapons and ammunition, in particular for small arms.

The United States will provide additional ammunition for Patriot air defence systems, AIM-7 missiles for air defence, Avenger air defence systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, precision aircraft ammunition, Zuni aircraft missiles and ammunition for unmanned aircraft systems.

Advertisement:

The military assistance package also includes AT-4 anti-tank systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple-launch missile systems, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, 105 mm tank ammunition, over 30 million small arms rounds, mine-clearance equipment and systems, explosive ammunition for mine clearance, night vision devices, spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

Quote: "The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said.

Background: Earlier in May, the US Department of Defence announced additional security assistance to Ukraine worth up to USD$375 million to cover critical needs.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to the Pentagon, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the United States has already provided more than USD$37.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: