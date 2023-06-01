Zelenskyy "eliminates" 5+2 format of negotiations on Transnistria and explains Ukraine's role

After Ukraine's victory in the war, a new format for resolving the Transnistria conflict will be created.

Source: correspondent of European Pravda reports from Moldova, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement at a press conference at the end of the summit of the European political community.

Zelenskyy stressed that he considered the current format, in which the occupying state Russia is an "intermediary", unviable.

"Do you see any life in the 5+2 project? Do you see the result? Why talk about a project that is inanimate? I don't see the point in talking about it," he said.

Officially, the 5+2 format is the only valid international format for the Transnistria settlement. It includes representatives of Moldova and Transnistria, as well as Russia, Ukraine, OSCE (as mediators), the EU and the United States (as observers).

According to Zelenskyy, a fundamentally new format will be created "over time" with the active participation of Ukraine.

"It will be necessary to speak from the position of a strong state, a victorious state that won back its land… I do not know if other partners will need help – probably, in this situation, Romania and our close partners may want to involve some states. But Ukraine will definitely play one of the main roles because we have a [common – ed.] border," he explained.

Earlier, Zelenskyy denied rumours about any planned military actions of Ukraine in Transnistria. He also stated that he is confident about Moldova's unification.

Read also the interview of the Moldovan MP: "Ukraine has the right to a pre-emptive strike on Transnistria, but I am sure that it will not happen"

