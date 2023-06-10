All Sections
Russians attack military airfield with equipment in Poltava Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 June 2023, 08:46
Russians attack military airfield with equipment in Poltava Oblast
google maps

Dmytro Lunin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Myrhorod military airfield at night with ballistic and cruise missiles, causing damage.

Source: Lunin on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy used Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as Iranian-made attack drones, during a night attack near Myrhorod military airfield.

There is some damage to the airfield’s infrastructure and equipment. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties."

Details: Lunin said that they are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and transporting equipment to safe places.

He also reported that eight private buildings and four private cars have been damaged after debris fell as a result of an air defence operation. There are no casualties.

