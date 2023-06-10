All Sections
Water level in ZNPP's cooling pond is stable – Energoatom

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 10 June 2023, 11:50

As of the morning of 10 June, the water level in the Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling pond remains stable.

Source: Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company

Quote: "As of 08:00 on 10 June, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir near Nikopol is 10.31 m and in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP – 16.67 m, and this is quite enough to meet the station's needs," the message says.

Details: Energoatom recalls that the ZNPP power units have not been operating since September 2022, and therefore active evaporation of water from the cooling pond has not occurred since then.

It is added that, despite the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the situation remains stable and under control.

Background:

  • On 8 June, Ukrhydroenergo head Ihor Syrota stated on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that it is no longer possible to intake water from the Kakhovka Reservoir as the water level had dropped to the "dead point".
  • At the same time, due to the drop in the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir after Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka HPP, Energoatom put the last of the six power units of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was still in a state of hot shutdown, into a cold state. Thereafter, it will actually not consume water, which is currently enough for the ZNPP in the cooling pond.
  • If the units work, the station can operate in this mode for 1-1.5 months without additional power sources for the pond. Subsequently, it is necessary to transfer the blocks to a cold state, and under such conditions, the water will be there for a long time — it can be years, Energoatom explained.

