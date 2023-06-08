All Sections
Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 8 June 2023, 19:56

As of Thursday evening, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir is 12.5 m, which is lower than the so-called "dead point", below which water intake is impossible.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Ihor Syrota, Director General of Ukrhydroenergo, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The level is already 12.5 m. This is lower than the ‘dead’ point of 12.7 m, when we can no longer draw water into populated areas and for the ZNPP," Syrota said.

He added that, most likely, the water level will stop at around 3 metres.

"If the dam in the lower part is destroyed to the very base, the depth of the reservoir will be no more than three metres, and it will decrease in width from 3.5 km, as it was before the explosion, to 1-1.2 km, that is, it will return to the Dnipro River, as it was before the construction of the reservoir itself," the Director General of Ukrhydroenergo explained.

Syrota added that if the reservoir drops by 1 m per day, it will continue for another seven to eight days.

One half of the power plant is already completely under water; the other half is 70% under water. The earthen insert between the lock and the power plant is also under water and subject to erosion.

Background: The water level continues to decrease in the Kakhovka Reservoir, and as of 08:00 on Thursday, it was 13.05 metres.

