All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 12:59
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit
TRUDEAU IN KYIV, PHOTO BY THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid an unexpected visit to Kyiv on Saturday.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Photos of the Canadian Prime Minister in Kyiv appeared on social networks and in the Canadian mass media.

The Canadian prime minister is in Ukraine with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent.

Advertisement:

Trudeau's visit was not announced, like most visits by Western government officials, for security reasons.

In Kyiv, Trudeau started his visit by attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance, dedicated to those who died in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is Trudeau's second visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trudeau last visited Ukraine in May 2022.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In May 2023, President Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, in which he discussed the programme of long-term defence cooperation and also noted the beginning of the confiscation of Russian assets in Canada.

At the end of April, the Canadian government announced the provision of new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 39 million Canadian dollars (US$28.9 million).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing four people
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: