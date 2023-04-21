Canada announces new military support package for Ukraine worth almost US$29 million

The Canadian government announced new military aid to Ukraine on 21 April worth C$39 million [roughly US$28.9 million]. In particular, 40 sniper rifles, 16 radio stations and a contribution to a NATO fund to help Kyiv.

Details: The latest assistance batch was announced by Canada amidst Defence Minister Anita Anand's participation in the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany.

The rifles and ammunition will be supplied by a Canadian company, Prairie Gun Works, and the radio stations supporting the Leopard 2 tank will be provided by L3Harris Technologies.

A contribution to the NATO fund of about C$34.6 million [roughly US$24,450,000] will ensure that Ukraine receives fuel and other supplies.

Quote: "The donations and support announced by Canada today will help ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity," said Defence Minister Anand.

Details: She noted that eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Canada has donated to Ukraine have been delivered to Poland. Canada has sent three fire training instructors to help train Ukrainian tank crews.

Background: On 11 April, Canada announced that it would donate over 21,000 small arms to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly assault rifles, machine guns and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

