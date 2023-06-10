All Sections
Another gas production facility damaged in Russian missile and drone attack overnight

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 10 June 2023, 13:14

An industrial site of a gas production facility was hit in a Russian missile and drone attack during the night, and the gas supply from this facility to the gas transmission system was cut off.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Energy

Quote: "The enemy carried out another missile and drone strike on the territory of Ukraine at night. A hit was recorded at the industrial site of a gas production facility, which temporarily interrupted the gas supply from this facility to the gas transmission system. The aftermath is being dealt with," the ministry said.

Details: Some consumers in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts also lost power due to previous attacks. Repair teams are working wherever the security situation allows.

In addition, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts face power outages due to bad weather. Consumers lost power in Kyiv due to technological disruptions, and repair works are underway.

The Ministry also reports that Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants in the Dnipro Cascade are operating at reduced capacity to mitigate the effects of the flooding caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP and have been accumulating water in the upper reservoirs to form the necessary reserve for operation and power generation.

Ten settlements were cut off from the grid due to flooding in Kherson Oblast, and 162 transformer substations were flooded. Over 15,000 consumers lost power due to flooding in Kherson. In Mykolaiv Oblast, 13 settlements have been flooded. More than 2,000 consumers were cut off from the power supply.

Background: On the night of 9 June, Russia launched another large-scale attack and damaged two gas production facilities, one facility of the operator of the natural gas transmission system (GTS), and power lines.

