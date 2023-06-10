US allocates US$437,000 to support reforms and recovery of Ukraine

The USA is allocating US$437,000 to Ukraine for the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) programme aimed at supporting reforms, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Source: US State Department, on Friday, 9 June, European Pravda writes

Details: The US contribution will fund an economic analysis of Ukraine to identify gaps and prioritise reforms needed to support broader recovery efforts.

Advertisement:

So far, the United States has provided US$19.25 billion in budget support to allow the government of Ukraine to pay the salaries of emergency workers and government officials, meet pension obligations and keep hospitals running, the State Department said.

The United States and the OECD continue to deepen and strengthen their cooperation with Ukraine to support its recovery, the agency added.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is an intergovernmental organisation that unites 38 member states, which account for more than 62% of world GDP. OECD members declare their commitment to the principles of democracy and market economy.

In October 2022, the Council of the OECD, after Ukraine submitted a corresponding application, recognised Ukraine as a potential member of the organisation and started a preliminary dialogue on accession.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!