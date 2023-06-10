All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US allocates US$437,000 to support reforms and recovery of Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 14:27

The USA is allocating US$437,000 to Ukraine for the implementation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) programme aimed at supporting reforms, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. 

Source: US State Department, on Friday, 9 June, European Pravda writes

Details: The US contribution will fund an economic analysis of Ukraine to identify gaps and prioritise reforms needed to support broader recovery efforts. 

Advertisement:

So far, the United States has provided US$19.25 billion in budget support to allow the government of Ukraine to pay the salaries of emergency workers and government officials, meet pension obligations and keep hospitals running, the State Department said.

The United States and the OECD continue to deepen and strengthen their cooperation with Ukraine to support its recovery, the agency added. 

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is an intergovernmental organisation that unites 38 member states, which account for more than 62% of world GDP. OECD members declare their commitment to the principles of democracy and market economy. 

In October 2022, the Council of the OECD, after Ukraine submitted a corresponding application, recognised Ukraine as a potential member of the organisation and started a preliminary dialogue on accession.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: