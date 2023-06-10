All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania to investigate Belarus' involvement in illegal transfer of Ukrainian children

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 15:34

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister has sent a letter to the country's Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė, conveying information from the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, regarding the possible illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Belarus and the involvement of Belarusian authorities in this crime.

Source: The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official website on 9 June, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The illegal deportation or displacement of civilians are actions that are classified as crimes against humanity and war crimes and are punishable under both the criminal law of the Republic of Lithuania and international law," wrote Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in a letter.

Details: He stressed that when investigating war crimes in Ukraine, it is important to prevent impunity, so one must assess the possible involvement of not only Russia but also its accomplices, representatives of the Belarusian authorities, including the highest officials.

Advertisement:

The Minister asked the Lithuanian Prosecutor General to assess whether the information provided constitutes grounds for expanding the scope of ongoing investigations or for launching new pre-trial investigations into the separation of children, deportation or displacement of civilians, as well as bodily harm, torture or other inhuman treatment of persons protected by international humanitarian law.

The documents attached to the letter indicate that after the Russian war against Ukraine began, more than 2,000 Ukrainian children, mostly orphans, were illegally transferred from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to camps in Belarus, probably on the orders of the Belarusian regime or with its approval.

Following the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Lithuania announced the launch of a pre-trial investigation into the treatment of people prohibited by international law, as well as aggression and prohibited military actions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing four people
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: