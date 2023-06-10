All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada to provide Ukraine with Russian An-124 aeroplane – Trudeau

Saturday, 10 June 2023, 18:17

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, has promised to provide Ukraine with the Russian An-124 aeroplane, confiscated in Toronto airport last year.

Source: He said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday 10 June, reports Interfax Ukraine, as written by European Pravda 

Quote: "Today, thanks to the legislation that we passed, we confiscate this aircraft, which was owned by Russia, and begin the process of transferring this asset to Ukraine so that it will never be used by Russia again in support of the war," the Canadian prime minister said.

Advertisement:

Canada has adopted a mechanism for confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation in favour of Ukraine. Last June, it adopted amendments to the Law "On Special Economic Measures" (Special Economic Measures Act), which created the possibility of confiscation and use of Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Trudeau also said Canada would take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: