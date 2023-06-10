Canada to provide Ukraine with Russian An-124 aeroplane – Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, has promised to provide Ukraine with the Russian An-124 aeroplane, confiscated in Toronto airport last year.

Source: He said this at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday 10 June, reports Interfax Ukraine, as written by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, thanks to the legislation that we passed, we confiscate this aircraft, which was owned by Russia, and begin the process of transferring this asset to Ukraine so that it will never be used by Russia again in support of the war," the Canadian prime minister said.

Canada has adopted a mechanism for confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation in favour of Ukraine. Last June, it adopted amendments to the Law "On Special Economic Measures" (Special Economic Measures Act), which created the possibility of confiscation and use of Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Trudeau also said Canada would take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million].

