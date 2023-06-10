All Sections
Canada to provide new military aid to Ukraine, train Ukrainian pilots

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 17:45
Trudeau and Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 10 June, screenshot from a video by the President's Office

Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million – ed.].

Source: This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday 10 June, referenced by Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Today I can announce that we will provide CA$500 million in new funding for military assistance. In total, we have already provided more than CA$8 billion, of which CA$1 billion was in military assistance," Trudeau said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday after meeting with President Zelenskyy.

According to him, Canada will join the process of training Ukrainian pilots to fly on Western aircraft.

"We will also provide additional 287 of AІM-7 missiles that were provided in order to protect the sky of Ukraine, and 10,000 155-mm calibre shells on top of that," Trudeau said.

He also announced the provision of CA$10 million to help flood victims after the explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

According to European Pravda, during his visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Trudeau also signed a declaration with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Ottawa officially supported Ukraine's accession to NATO, "as soon as conditions allow for it".

