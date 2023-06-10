All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trudeau announces new sanctions for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 18:43

Canada will impose new sanctions on several individuals and businesses that contribute to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "We are announcing new sanctions. Canada has sanctioned over 2,500 organisations and individuals. And today we are announcing new sanctions against 24 people and 17 organisations as part of special economic measures for Ukraine," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister said that Canada will transfer to Ukraine the Russian An-124 transport aircraft, confiscated last year at the Toronto airport.

Advertisement:

Trudeau also said Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million – ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: