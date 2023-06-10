Trudeau announces new sanctions for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Canada will impose new sanctions on several individuals and businesses that contribute to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "We are announcing new sanctions. Canada has sanctioned over 2,500 organisations and individuals. And today we are announcing new sanctions against 24 people and 17 organisations as part of special economic measures for Ukraine," Trudeau said.

The Prime Minister said that Canada will transfer to Ukraine the Russian An-124 transport aircraft, confiscated last year at the Toronto airport.

Advertisement:

Trudeau also said Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million – ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!