All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Trudeau announces new sanctions for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 10 June 2023, 18:43

Canada will impose new sanctions on several individuals and businesses that contribute to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Source: This was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference during his visit to Kyiv, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "We are announcing new sanctions. Canada has sanctioned over 2,500 organisations and individuals. And today we are announcing new sanctions against 24 people and 17 organisations as part of special economic measures for Ukraine," Trudeau said.

Advertisement:

The Prime Minister said that Canada will transfer to Ukraine the Russian An-124 transport aircraft, confiscated last year at the Toronto airport.

Trudeau also said Canada will take part in a multinational effort to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth CA$500 million [approx. US$370 million – ed.].

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: