Russians unsuccessfully offensive operations on 3 fronts, 28 combat clashes occurred – General Staff report

On Saturday, 28 combat clashes occurred on the front lines in Ukraine, and Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts.

Details: On Saturday night, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air attack on Ukraine, using 8 missiles, including 4 Iskander ground-launched cruise missiles and 35 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs, on military and critical infrastructure facilities.

Air defence units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, jointly with the air defence of other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 2 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

In addition, Russia carried out 66 air strikes and fired from multiple launch rocket systems 39 times. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilians, and private homes and other civilian and administrative infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged. The probability of missile and air attacks throughout Ukraine remains very high.

Russia focuses its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts completely. During the day, 28 combat clashes took place.

On Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Senkivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Chuikivka, Kharkiv, Sosnivka, Stepok, Popivka, Dmytrivka, Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky, Nesterne and Mala Volcha in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russia launched air strikes on Kyslivka and Kotliarivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast took fire from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in Bilohorivka during the day. Russia carried out air strikes on the settlements of Nevske, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Lyman, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, Russia conducted offensive operations in the direction of Bila Hora but had no success. Russia carried out air strikes in Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Toretsk, New-York, and Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery attacks affected the areas of the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russia did not conduct any offensive operations. The Russians carried out air strikes near the settlements of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Russia carried out artillery attacks on the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, our defenders repelled all Russian attacks in Marinka. Russia launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. At the same time, Russia carried out artillery attacks in Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Peremoha and, Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russia launched air strikes in Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka and attacked Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russia continues to conduct defensive operations. Russia carried out airstrikes in Novopavlivka, Huliaipole and Orikhove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The invaders fired artillery on more than 20 settlements. Among them: Vremivka, Novosilka, Novopil, Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Sadove and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation of the defence forces carried out 15 strikes on areas of concentration of manpower and 2 Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery attacked 2 Russian control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 1 artillery unit in a firing position and 4 more important targets.

