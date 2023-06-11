Zelenskyy sanctions nearly 200 Russian citizens, including Russian Constitutional Court judges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law sanctions against 178 Russian citizens, including several Russian Constitutional Court judges.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s decree

Details: The new sanctions target 178 Russians and have been introduced for five years.

Valery Zorkin, the head of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, and other Russian judges are among the people the sanctions have targeted.

