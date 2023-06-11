All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


70% of Kakhovka reservoir has drained away – Environment Ministry

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 11 June 2023, 17:41

As of 11 June, 70% or 13.95 cubic km of water has been lost from the reservoir due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Details: Currently, the water level in the reservoir in and around Nikopol is at the 9.35-metre mark. 70% of the Kakhovka reservoir has drained away.

Advertisement:

In addition, the water level in Dnipro at the Kherson mark has dropped by almost 1.5 metres, and is at 4.2 metres. On average, the water level is decreasing by 1-5 cm per hour a day.

In the area of the Nyzhniodniprovskyi (Lower Dnipro) Nature Park, the water has risen by 20 cm compared to the evening indicators. The draining of the water area in the Kamianska Sich National Park continues: the water level has dropped by more than 7 metres.

Quote: "Specialists from the State Environmental Inspection and the State Water Agency are taking water samples in places where possible. According to the results of laboratory studies, the content of oil products in the water of the Dnipro and Inhulets rivers does not exceed the maximum permissible concentrations," the ministry’s statement says.

Background:

Read also: Flooded South: the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka dam (in brief)

"We are not afraid, we have sailed home." Ukrainska Pravda on high water and evacuation in Kherson

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: