Ukrainian defenders have 25 combat clashes with Russians in one day – General Staff report

Twenty-five combat clashes took place between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers on 11 June.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 June

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched another missile strike and 36 air strikes, and fired 38 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. Twenty-five combat clashes took place over the past day."

Details: The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia carried out airstrikes on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast and Kolontaiv in Kharkiv Oblast. The occupiers deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Bilopillia and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Kruhle, Budarky, Buzove, Chuhunivka and Ambarne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Berestove. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. The occupiers launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka, Torske and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske, Novoselivske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces tried to improve their tactical position and conducted unsuccessful offensive actions toward the settlement of Bila Hora. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Toretsk, Zalizne and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted offensive actions near Avdiivka, but were unsuccessful. They launched airstrikes in the vicinity of Avdiivka and Nevelske. The invaders deployed artillery to fire on Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Meanwhile, the invaders also shelled areas in and around Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast. They also shelled Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Novoberyslav and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. The invaders deployed artillery to attack the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

During the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

In addition, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, two artillery units at their firing positions and a radar station.territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

