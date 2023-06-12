Medvedev starts learning Photoshop and tries to rename Kyiv's Maidan in Russian

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has posted congratulations on so-called Russia Day, sharing a photoshopped picture of Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv and fantasising about renaming it in Russian.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: Medvedev doctored the original photo by inserting the Russian flag and adding the text "Happy Russia Day".

In the post, the henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also fantasised that Independence Square would soon become a "square of Russia".

Background: In one of his recent posts, Medvedev said that the war in Ukraine will last "for a very long time" and once again threatened a "preemptive nuclear strike".

