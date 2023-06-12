All Sections
Russians brag about destroying Ukrainian tank with UAV, but it was a dummy

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 14:51
Russians brag about destroying Ukrainian tank with UAV, but it was a dummy
The model tank on fire. Screenshot from the video

The Ukrainian military has denied a claim by the Russians that they supposedly destroyed a Ukrainian tank using a Lancet kamikaze drone. In fact, the Russian forces blew up a dummy made of wood. 

Source: K2 unit of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Details: On 11 June, Russian channels posted a video on the internet showing the purported destruction of a tank using a Lancet kamikaze UAV.

But on 12 June, a video appeared showing the area from a different angle, in which the filmmaker says the tank was a wooden model.

Defence officials noted that "presenting a failure as a victory is a litmus test for determining a Russian".

At the same time, they called on Ukrainians to filter the sources from which they get their information, since Russian psyops are working to the max.

