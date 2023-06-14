US pays no heed to Putin's claims about Ukraine's losses in counteroffensive – White House

The United States places no importance on statements from Russia about the losses of the Ukrainian Defence Forces during offensive operations.

Source: White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine's "catastrophic losses" during the counteroffensive, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In this regard, she recalled the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that only Ukraine was in a position to speak about its military actions.

Quote: "As it relates to the comments that President — Mr. Putin has made: As you know, we don’t put stock in Russia’s public assessment," said the White House spokeswoman.

Background: Earlier, Putin had claimed during a meeting with the so-called "military bloggers" that Ukrainian troops were now allegedly "suffering catastrophic losses".

Meanwhile, the Pentagon stated that it did not trust Russian information regarding the destroyed equipment during Ukraine's counteroffensive.

