All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US pays no heed to Putin's claims about Ukraine's losses in counteroffensive – White House

European PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 10:45

The United States places no importance on statements from Russia about the losses of the Ukrainian Defence Forces during offensive operations.

Source: White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims about Ukraine's "catastrophic losses" during the counteroffensive, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: In this regard, she recalled the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that only Ukraine was in a position to speak about its military actions.

Quote: "As it relates to the comments that President — Mr. Putin has made: As you know, we don’t put stock in Russia’s public assessment," said the White House spokeswoman.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, Putin had claimed during a meeting with the so-called "military bloggers" that Ukrainian troops were now allegedly "suffering catastrophic losses".

Meanwhile, the Pentagon stated that it did not trust Russian information regarding the destroyed equipment during Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: