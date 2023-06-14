All Sections
Pentagon does not confirm data on destroyed equipment during fighting in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 14 June 2023, 09:14

The Pentagon currently has no confirmation of information about the destruction of 16 units of Western equipment in Ukraine.

Source: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, during a briefing

"I've seen the reports but I can't corroborate some of the video and imagery coming out of that…At least what we're seeing from Russians of putting out those imagery," she said.

The Pentagon representative added that the department continues to monitor this.

Singh also noted that the Pentagon foresees possible losses of equipment when allocating military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, she cannot say whether each unit of destroyed equipment will be replaced.

Background: The day before, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth USD325 million, which includes additional ammunition and armoured vehicles.

