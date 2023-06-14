IAEA head's visit to ZNPP postponed for "security reasons"

Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), did not arrive at the Zaporizhzhia NPP on 14 June, although the day before, while he was in Kyiv it was announced that he would be at the station on the evening of 13 June.

Source: Reuters with reference to sources in the Ukrainian government; Russian propaganda news agency TASS.

Details: "He is waiting to be able to travel safely," said a senior Ukrainian government official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official did not say when Grossi would arrive at the plant.

At the same time, TASS writes that the visit has been postponed to 15 June.

"The mission is being postponed for a day," Renat Karchaa, advisor to the Director General of the Rosenergoatom concern, told the agency, without specifying the reason.

Background:

Earlier, Grossi himself announced that he intended to visit the ZNPP on the evening of 13 June.

So, on the afternoon of 13 June, the head of the IAEA visited Kyiv. There he said that after the communication with the press he would go to the plant, where he would spend a few hours and assess the situation on his own. Grossi literally said that his visit to the facility would take place on Tuesday evening, which is 13 June.

On 11 June, Grossi called for the necessity of investigation into a significant discrepancy in data on water levels at the Kakhovka Dam, which was damaged by the explosion and was previously used to cool the plant's reactors.

On 14 June, it became known that the occupiers were obstructing the transfer of the fifth reactor of the ZNPP to a safe cold shutdown mode.

