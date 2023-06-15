Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian helicopter and 12 tanks in one day
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 08:45
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. The defenders of Ukraine killed 580 invaders, and destroyed a Russian helicopter, 14 armoured combat vehicles, 12 tanks and 10 artillery systems over the course of 14 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 217,910 (+580) military personnel,
- 3,955 (+12) tanks,
- 7,667 (+14) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,793 (+10) artillery systems,
- 604 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 364 (+0) air defence systems,
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 301 (+1) helicopters,
- 3,333 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,199 (+3) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,506 (+24) vehicles and tankers,
- 519 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!