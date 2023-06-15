Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian helicopter and 12 tanks in one day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE’S FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war against Ukraine. The defenders of Ukraine killed 580 invaders, and destroyed a Russian helicopter, 14 armoured combat vehicles, 12 tanks and 10 artillery systems over the course of 14 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 217,910 (+580) military personnel,

3,955 (+12) tanks,

7,667 (+14) armoured combat vehicles,

3,793 (+10) artillery systems,

604 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

364 (+0) air defence systems,

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

301 (+1) helicopters,

3,333 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,199 (+3) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,506 (+24) vehicles and tankers,

519 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

