Flooding level in Kherson Oblast decreases to 2.04 m

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 09:52
DRAINING OF THE COAST IN THE KAMIANSKA SICH NATIONAL NATURAL PARK, PHOTO BY UKRAINE’S MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

The level of flooding in Kherson Oblast has fallen to 2.04 metres as of the morning of 15 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "The water is currently standing at 2.04 metres. Forty-four settlements remain flooded – 27 on the right bank part [of Kherson Oblast] and 17 on the temporarily occupied left bank part.

A total of 1,923 houses are still flooded on the right bank part as of this morning [15 June]."

Details: The official said that as soon as the water recedes, repair work, mine clearance efforts, inspection and clearing of the area will begin.

A total of 2,782 people were evacuated from the right bank part, including 309 children and 80 people with reduced mobility.

Russian invaders again opened fire upon volunteers trying to rescue others on 14 June.

Emergency workers said they had also pumped water out of flooded basements and households.

Over 21,000 tonnes of water were pumped out of 84 houses and basements on 14 June alone.

Over 37,000 tonnes have been pumped out of 157 houses and basements as of the morning of 15 June.

In addition, emergency rescue workers have been delivering drinking and process water, food and other necessities to citizens.

The SES’s bomb disposal experts have also been called in to inspect the area where the water has receded to detect explosive devices.

