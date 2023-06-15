All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian FSB plans to fabricate "Russian citizenship" of chiefs of Ukrainian defence forces

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 10:39
Russian FSB plans to fabricate Russian citizenship of chiefs of Ukrainian defence forces
PHOTO BY SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that shortly, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is planning to fabricate "Russian citizenships" to claim that leaders of the Ukrainian defence and security forces, their families, and other Ukrainian officials had obtained it.

Source: SSU press service

Details: The SSU reports that officers of the 5th Service of the Russian FSB [Department for Operational Information] have been planning a series of psychological operations (PSYOPS) based on disinformation regarding the alleged Russian citizenship of Ukrainian public figures, the command of the defence and security forces and their families, and other officials.

As the SSU points out, to achieve this, the Russian FSB may submit entries to the state registers of the Russian Federation that allegedly confirm their side of the story, as well as falsify documents of Ukrainian statesmen and representatives of the defence forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The SSU stated that they had obtained this information during counterintelligence activities.

Quote: "Based on operational data, launching of the hostile PSYOP in the Ukrainian media is planned for the near future.

We urge representatives of the Ukrainian media to be critical of such 'sensational' information."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: