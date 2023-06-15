All Sections
Russian FSB plans to fabricate "Russian citizenship" of chiefs of Ukrainian defence forces

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 10:39
PHOTO BY SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that shortly, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is planning to fabricate "Russian citizenships" to claim that leaders of the Ukrainian defence and security forces, their families, and other Ukrainian officials had obtained it.

Source: SSU press service

Details: The SSU reports that officers of the 5th Service of the Russian FSB [Department for Operational Information] have been planning a series of psychological operations (PSYOPS) based on disinformation regarding the alleged Russian citizenship of Ukrainian public figures, the command of the defence and security forces and their families, and other officials.

As the SSU points out, to achieve this, the Russian FSB may submit entries to the state registers of the Russian Federation that allegedly confirm their side of the story, as well as falsify documents of Ukrainian statesmen and representatives of the defence forces of Ukraine.

The SSU stated that they had obtained this information during counterintelligence activities.

Quote: "Based on operational data, launching of the hostile PSYOP in the Ukrainian media is planned for the near future.

We urge representatives of the Ukrainian media to be critical of such 'sensational' information."

