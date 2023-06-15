Russian forces tried to advance on Bakhmut and Lyman fronts, but to no avail

During the 477th day of the full-scale war, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​​Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut front, and in the area of Stelmakhivka, Lyman front, as well as in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vodiane, Shakhtarske front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

information as of 18:00 on Thursday, 15 June

Quote: "In a day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. In addition, our defenders destroyed 20 Iranian-made Shahed strike UAVs as well as Orlan-10 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

During the day, units of Rocket Troops and Artillery hit two control points, the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the area where the enemy’s personnel was concentrated, three storage points and five artillery units in firing positions."

Details: Instead, the Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. During the day, 26 combat clashes took place.

The situation on key fronts is as follows:

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of invaders were detected. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the training of separate units of the Russian forces continues on its training grounds.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast.

They carried out mortar and artillery bombardments of the settlements of Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Demianivka, Baranivka, Fotovyzh, Budivelne, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Veterynarne, Alisivka, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vesele and Berestovo in Kharkiv Oblast. Novomlynsk, Masiutivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast suffered artillery and mortar bombardments.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vyimka, Vesele and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out an airstrike in the area of Raihorodok, Luhansk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Obalst and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery shelling.

On the Bakhmut front, during the day, the Russian occupying forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of ​​Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Bila Hora, Pivnichne and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Katerynivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery shelling by the Russians.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​the city of Avdiivka. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Keramik, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Semenivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Zhelane Pershe, Novokalynove, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks by the Russians in the areas of Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. They carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, they carried out artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Maksimilianivka, Pobieda and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian forces carried out offensive actions in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They shelled the settlements of Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka and Novyi Komar in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out an airstrike with guided aerial bombs in the area of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Olhivske, Chervone, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Chornobaivka, Kherson, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast; and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In addition, during this day, the Russians made five missile strikes using Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kh-59 cruise missiles. In addition, more than 40 airstrikes and more than 20 attacks from MLRSs on the positions of our troops and settlements were recorded.

Civilians have been killed and wounded; industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, residential buildings and administrative infrastructure in Kherson Oblast have been damaged.

