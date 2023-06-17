More than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice

More than 3,0000 remote marriages were registered during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, within resolution No. 213 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the marriage procedure was simplified exclusively for military personnel.

From 7 March 2022 to 15 May 2023, 3,328 couples married remotely in Ukraine, reports the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

1,700 of these marriages were registered without the personal presence of any of the brides.

Advertisement:

Based on an act drawn up by a commander or head, 1,577 couples were married, and 51 were married by a head of a healthcare institution.

Most marriages were registered in Kyiv (435). The second place was taken by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (325). 244 couples got married in Odesa Oblast.

New Ukrainian family. Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

In Lviv Oblast, 213 couples got married; 187 couples wed in Poltava Oblast. In Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts, 184 couples got married.

The new family of a serviceman. Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Couple when registering a marriage. Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

Marriage of a serviceman's family. Photo: Ministry of Justice of Ukraine

"War will not stop love! Happiness, love, and victory!" write the Ministry of Justice.

Background: At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, women went abroad en masse with their children, so sociologists and psychologists predicted a "peak of divorces", but that didn't happen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!